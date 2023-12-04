Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film sees a drastic fall on first Monday

Animal box office collection day 4: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has seen its first fall in daily earnings on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk, the film has managed to earn only ₹27.97 crore on its fourth day, despite it registering over ₹60 crore figures every day since its release on Friday. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor undergoes dramatic physical transformation for Animal in video shared by his fitness trainer. Watch) Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film sees a fall

Animal sees a drop on first Monday

After collecting ₹27.97 crore on Monday, as per early estimates, Animal has grossed ₹229.5 crore in India so far. These include ₹63.8 crore on the opening day, ₹66.27 crore on Saturday, and ₹71.46 crore on Sunday.

Animal raised ₹356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday. The official Instagram handle of the film shared the weekend collection of Animal. “Box office tsunami! Weekend collection ₹356 crore worldwide gross,” the post read.

About Animal

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Animal is an absolute massy, entertaining and extremely violent thriller which doesn't believe in conforming to the norms. The bloodshed isn't for the weak hearted to watch, so practice caution if you decide to watch it because there's a lot of it, and you might not be able to take that much.”

