Jawan box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film becomes third Hindi film to cross 300 cr nett in India in 2023

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, has entered the ₹300 crore club at the domestic box office collection five days after its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the action thriller has become the third Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore nett in India this year. Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Lehar Khan on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan: Beyond my imagination) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Jawan box office collection-India

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹30 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages, as per early estimates. Jawan earned ₹75 crore (Hindi: ₹65.5 crore, Tamil: ₹5.5 crore and Telugu: ₹4 crore) on day one; ₹53.23 crore (Hindi: ₹46.23 crore, Tamil: ₹3.87 crore, Telugu: ₹3.13 crore) on day two; ₹77.83 crore (Hindi: ₹68.72 crore, Tamil: ₹5.34 crore, Telugu: ₹3.77 crore) on day three and ₹80.1 crore (Hindi: ₹71.63 crore; Tamil: ₹5 crore; Telugu: ₹3.47 crore) on day four. So far the total collection of the film in India is ₹316.16 crore.

Jawan box office collection-worldwide

Jawan became the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram on Monday. Jawan earned ₹520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

About Jawan

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

