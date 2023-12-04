Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Wish I had more scenes'

Bobby Deol is being praised by fans as well as celebs for his performance in Animal, which was released on Friday and has been doing extremely well at the box office. In an interview with PTI, Bobby was asked about the hype around Abrar Haque, his character in Animal, and the audiences' disappointment over the actor having limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Also read: Proud father Dharmendra heaps praise on Bobby Deol as Animal performs rules box office Bobby Deol in a still from Animal, which was released on December 1 and has taken the box office by storm.

Bobby Deol on his Animal role

Bobby said his Animal character had a lot of substance and he wasn't concerned about the length of the role. He said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep (Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga). I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn't be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It's amazing."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bobby Deol in a still from Animal

Bobby Deol on Animal spin-off

Describing his character in Animal as a man 'obsessed' with revenge, Bobby Deol says he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to the thought process of his barbaric antagonist. The actor believes there is potential for a spin-off on his Animal character.

Bobby said, “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good." Recently, in paparazzi videos, Bobby was spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Bobby alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Animal has already grossed more than ₹350 crore at the worldwide box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place