Proud father Dharmendra heaps praise on Bobby Deol as Animal performs well at box office: 'My talented Bob'

After actor-brother Sunny Deol gave a shoutout to Bobby Deol for his recent film Animal, their father, veteran actor Dharmendra, has taken to Instagram to appreciate his son's performance. On Monday, Dharmendra posted a photo of Bobby's fierce Animal avatar and wrote in his caption, "My talented Bob (evil eyes amulet and heart emojis)." Also read: Bobby Deol cries after paparazzi praise him as Animal sets box office on fire Dharmendra lauds son Bobby Deol's performance in Animal.

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol laud Bobby

A day ahead of the release of Animal on Friday, Sunny Deol had shared an Instagram post for his 'little brother' Bobby Deol. On Thursday, the actor had posted a series of happy pictures of himself with Bobby Deol, who is seen as the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor's character in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The Deol brothers were seen sitting next to each other and smiling wide for the camera as they posed together at Animal's special screening.

Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “My Little brother has shaken the world (fire emojis). All guns firing success to Animal! Best wishes to Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.”

Recently, Esha Deol, who is the daughter of Dharmendra and second wife, actor Hema Malini, had also lauded Bobby for Animal. Esha wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of Bobby, “Way to go. Smashing performance and success bhaiya (brother).”

Animal box office

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar at the box office. Animal, which was released in theatres on December 1, has created history by delivering the biggest opener for a non-holiday release for a Hindi film.

Animal had grossed ₹116 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day and has already entered the ₹200 crore club in India, minting around ₹70 crore nett on Sunday. Animal's worldwide box office collection was more than ₹230 crore gross in only two days.

About the film

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's revenge drama revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays his angry son. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Ranbir's wife.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. Animal is now clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

