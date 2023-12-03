Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film enters 200 crore in India, mints 70 crore on Sunday

Animal India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹63.8 crore [Hindi: ₹54.75 crore; Telugu: ₹8.55 crore; Tamil: ₹40 lakh; Kannada: ₹9 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh] on Friday. On Saturday, the film minted ₹66.27 crore [Hindi: ₹58.37 crore; Telugu: ₹7.3 crore; Tamil: ₹50 lakh; Kannada: ₹9 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh]. Animal is likely to earn ₹70 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. As per the given data, the film will earn ₹200 crore by Sunday.

Hindustan Times review of Animal

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh bothered you, wait till you watch Animal that presents Ranbir as an epitome of misogyny, and he has no qualms about it. Whether it's telling his younger sister to drink wine and not whiskey, or taking a jibe at the elder one, a Harvard graduate, for just saying, 'Chup raho, bas karo (Keep quiet)' in her marriage; he's loved, hated and misunderstood all at once. As the entitled, rich spoilt brat, Ranvijay considers himself the man in-charge after his father, so if the ladies of the houses (read sisters) are in any trouble, he would take law in his hand to serve people right."

About Animal

The film has been doing great business at the box office despite the clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Bobby spoke about his role in Animal

Describing his character in Animal as a man "obsessed" with revenge, Bobby said he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to the thought process of his barbaric antagonist. "There’s good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. 'I’m doing nothing wrong, I’m right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

