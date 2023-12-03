Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'cult' film in new post, deletes it after facing criticism

Trisha praises Animal, then deletes post

Along with a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Trisha wrote, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis). However, she deleted it moments later.

Internet reacts

Sharing the screenshot, an X user wrote, “She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only no?” A person wrote, "Never expect a negative review from an actor/actress for any movies. They won't/can't express the real opinion as they need to sustain in the industry." A tweet read, "Next Vanga heroine locked for Prabhas film." "What is this behaviour?" asked another person.

A few of X users also supported Trisha. A tweet read, "She also knows to treat a film as a film." A fan said, "She knows the difference between fantasy and reality .. simple." "First case is her standing up for herself when someone made derogatory comments on her and the second is her enjoying a movie. U guys need to hear this from someone??" another fan wrote.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan row

Trisha was recently in the news after actor Mansoor Ali Khan directed misogynistic remarks against her. He later released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha took to X and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine." However, Mansoor later said that he would file a defamation case and sue Trisha.

About Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Animal also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Since its release on Friday, the film has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences, with many deriding the movie for its violent and volatile protagonist, showcasing toxic masculinity and absurd plot points.

