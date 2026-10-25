Anup Soni expresses disappointment over his deleted scenes from Parineeti Chopra-starrer Shaque, says a lot of hard work went into them

Actor Anup Soni, who recently played Inspector Khurana in Netflix’s mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, starring Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget, took to Instagram on Saturday to express his disappointment over some of his scenes being deleted from the show.

Anup Soni disappointed over his deleted scenes

Anup Soni played the role of Inspector Khurana in Shaque.

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Sharing the deleted scenes on Instagram, Anup mentioned in the caption that a lot of hard work goes into creating such sequences, but they sometimes fail to make the final cut. One video shows a wounded Anup being tackled by his co-star Vicky Arora, followed by a sequence in which he strangles the actor. Other clips show Anup running out of breath with a camera attached to his waist.

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Expressing his disappointment that these sequences did not make it to the final cut, Anup wrote in the caption, “A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn’t make it to the final version,A lot of thought, time, effort and resources go into creating these sequences, with the writers, director, action choreographers, actors, cinematographer, producer and the entire crew contributing to the process.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also acknowledged that this is part of the filmmaking process. He wrote, “There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn’t make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It’s all part of the process.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also acknowledged that this is part of the filmmaking process. He wrote, “There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn’t make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It’s all part of the process.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One is directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions. The series features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry in pivotal roles. The show premiered on Netflix on September 24.

Anup Soni’s latest work

Apart from Shaque, Anup was recently seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. He plays Shashi Bhaiya in the film, which was released in theatres on September 25.

Anup Soni began his acting career in the 1990s. He appeared in television shows such as CID, before gaining wider recognition for playing Bhairon Singh in Balika Vadhu. He became a household name as the host of the crime documentary series Crime Patrol, which he hosted for several years. He aso appears in supporting roles in films, some of these projects include Gangaajal, Apaharan, Hathyar, Prassthanam, Satyameva Jayate 2 and more.