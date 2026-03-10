Anupam Kher attends late Satish Kaushik's daughter's school play as ‘parent’, gets emotional: ‘Biggest joy of my life’
Anupam Kher noted that he was present to witness Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika's performance in the school play, expressing joy.
Actor Anupam Kher got emotional recently as he carried out ‘parent’ duties for late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, by attending her school play. Anupam shared snippets from his visit on social media, calling it the ‘biggest joy of my life’.
Anupam Kher attends Satish Kaushik's daughter's play as ‘parent’
In a warm Instagram post, Anupam Kher wrote that he was present to witness Vanshika's performance in the school play. He recalled how the moment took him back to his early memories with Satish Kaushik from when they used to do street plays in Delhi.
"TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha's school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the @jbcn_oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha's all future events! Jai Ho!" the actor wrote.
Anupam Kher shared pictures from the event, as well as a video of himself with Vanshika. He praised Vanshika's efforts, lauding her performance, and also of her school for putting up the production.
Besides watching the school play, the actor also joined the team and clicked pictures with staff members, crew, and all the other participants.
Satish Kaushik's death
Satish Kaushik, a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, made his mark in Indian cinema with a blend of acclaimed performances and sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. He died after a sudden cardiac arrest on March 9, 2023. Anupam Kher was the one who broke the news of his friend's demise on social media.
Anupam, his old friend had promised to spend a lot of time with his daughter. He is often seen posting videos and pictures with her.
On the professional front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. The film is currently being shot, with the actors sharing BTS moments from the sets regularly on social media.
The actor also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film Fauzi, starring Prabhas. There is no release date announced for either film yet.
(With ANI inputs)
