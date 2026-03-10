Anupam Kher attends late Satish Kaushik's daughter's school play as ‘parent’, gets emotional: ‘Biggest joy of my life’

Actor Anupam Kher got emotional recently as he carried out ‘parent’ duties for late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, by attending her school play. Anupam shared snippets from his visit on social media, calling it the ‘biggest joy of my life’. Anupam Kher with Vanshika, the late Satish Kaushik's daughter.

Anupam Kher attends Satish Kaushik's daughter's play as ‘parent’ In a warm Instagram post, Anupam Kher wrote that he was present to witness Vanshika's performance in the school play. He recalled how the moment took him back to his early memories with Satish Kaushik from when they used to do street plays in Delhi.

"TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha's school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the @jbcn_oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha's all future events! Jai Ho!" the actor wrote.

Anupam Kher shared pictures from the event, as well as a video of himself with Vanshika. He praised Vanshika's efforts, lauding her performance, and also of her school for putting up the production.

Besides watching the school play, the actor also joined the team and clicked pictures with staff members, crew, and all the other participants.