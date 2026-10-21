Anupam Kher backs Daler Mehndi, says minister publicly ‘insulting’ singer was unfair

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has received support from actor Anupam Kher amid the controversy surrounding his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand. The row erupted after state Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanded the singer during the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, accusing him of performing after consuming alcohol. After the video went viral, Daler's brother Mika Singh, comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Badshah came out in his support. Anupam has now defended the singer and urged members of the film industry to speak up for him.

Anupam Kher backs Daler Mehndi

Anupam Kher defends Daler Mehndi, says singer has been unwell for 2-3 years.

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On Wednesday, Anupam took to Instagram to share a video in support of Daler. Revealing that he was currently abroad, the actor said he had watched the video of the singer's performance. He said he had known Daler for 25-30 years and vouched for his character, adding that the singer did not drink and was one of the finest human beings he knew.

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Anupam also said that Daler had been unwell for the past two to three years and said he knew this through a doctor they both knew. He suggested that the singer might have had prior commitments to the event organisers and had chosen to honour them despite his health concerns.

Deep Dive What happened during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela? Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance and questioned whether he was singing live, alleging that he appeared disoriented and had consumed alcohol. The allegations were not independently verified. Why did Anupam Kher defend Daler Mehndi after the Uttarakhand event? Kher said he had known Mehndi for 25–30 years, vouched for his character and said the singer had been unwell. He argued that any concerns about the performance should have been raised privately and respectfully, not as a public reprimand. What did Sona Mohapatra say about Daler Mehndi’s performance and audience expectations? Mohapatra said audiences deserve an honest performance or an acknowledgement if an artist is unable to perform. She also said a veteran artist deserves dignity and empathy, while still being accountable professionally.

"I can say he doesn't drink and he's one of the finest human beings. He is not well, and I personally know this because we have a common friend, a doctor, and I have met him there several times. He has been ill for 2-3 years. Maybe he had earlier commitments with the organisation and he couldn't say no to them; that's his professionalism, that he stuck with his commitment," Anupam said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further urged members of the film industry to stand up for Daler, arguing that even if the singer had lip-synced, he did not deserve to be reprimanded publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further urged members of the film industry to stand up for Daler, arguing that even if the singer had lip-synced, he did not deserve to be reprimanded publicly. {{/usCountry}}

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"Maybe he did lip-sync, but nobody should speak to anyone like that. That too on a public forum, it's not fair. To put allegations on someone like this is wrong. I think our industry should talk about this; it's not only Mika Singh's responsibility to defend his brother. We should all take a stand for the people that we know. I felt bad, and I want to tell you, Daler ji, that I trust your judgement, professionalism and your greatness and may God bless you and you get well soon. I am sorry you had to go through this," he added.

Anupam Kher questions minister's conduct

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Alongside the video, Anupam also shared a caption in which he questioned the minister's decision to reprimand Daler publicly. He acknowledged that the minister may have had concerns about the performance but argued that the issue could have been addressed privately and respectfully.

He wrote, "I have known Daler ji for many years. Also, I know they haven't been feeling well for the past few days. Mr. Minister, you may have a complaint with his presentation. There can be anger as well. But was it necessary to go on stage and insult them like this? The same thing could have been said by sitting apart from them with respect."

Anupam also highlighted Daler's contribution to the music industry over the past 35 years, saying, "An artist earns recognition and respect through his hard work; he takes his whole life. Daler ji has made us all happy with his songs for the past thirty-five years. That contribution should be appreciated. Daler ji, I have always known you as a kind-hearted, loving person. As long as I know you, you don't even drink. You had to endure it all, I'm very sorry."

All about Daler Mehndi's performance

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Daler was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair during the Navratri celebrations when Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and criticised his performance. The minister accused the singer of performing after consuming alcohol and questioned why he had agreed to perform if he could not sing properly. He also questioned whether Daler was singing live or lip-syncing to a recording.

Later, while speaking to the media, Uniyal explained his reaction, claiming that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh for the performance, with travel and accommodation arrangements also covered. The minister alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was not doing justice to his art.