Anupam Kher recalls shooting in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat before actor bought it: ‘I know every inch of that place’

It may be a landmark in Mumbai today, but Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat once hosted film stars for a very different reason. Before SRK bought the sea-facing bungalow in the late 90s, it was used as a shooting location. In the 80s and 90s, many mainstream Hindi films were shot at the bungalow now known as Mannat. Recently, actor Anupam Kher opened up about his experience of shooting at Mannat. Anupam Kher shot in the bungalow now known as Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan.

Anupam Kher recalls shooting in Mannat In conversation with the news agency ANI, the veteran actor recalled how he shot iconic films like Dil and Beta at the bungalow, before Shah Rukh bought it and rechristened it Mannat.

“We did the shooting of Indra Kumar's Dil in a bungalow, which is now owned by Shah Rukh Khan. I know every inch of that place before it became Mannat. Even after that, I have been to Shah Rukh's house. I remember shooting a lot of scenes in the bungalow's drawing room. We had also shot Beta over there,” the actor recalled.

Dil and Beta, released in 1990 and 1992 respectively, were both directed by Indra Kumar and starred Madhuri Dixit. In Dil, the actor was paired opposite Aamir Khan, while Anil Kapoor co-starred in Beta. Both films were successful at the box office. Mannat was also used in other films of the time, such as Bol Radha Bol. Shah Rukh never shot inside the bungalow, but it famously featured in the background of his song Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai, from the 1997 film Yes Boss. The actor bought the place soon after.