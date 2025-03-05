Anupam Kher says Vanshika is ‘like a daughter’, talks about taking responsibility: 'Nobody can replace Satish Kaushik'

Anupam opens up about Vanshika

Anupam Kher was asked about his relationship with his late friend's daughter. He said, "Vanshika will always have me. Nobody can replace Satish in her life, but she will always be like a daughter to me. That's what friendship is—taking responsibility. My father used to say that the easiest thing in the world is to make people happy. You don't have to do a lot for someone. You just need to talk to them."

About Anupam and Vanshika

Anupam and Vanshika share a warm bond. Both of them share posts on their social media platforms when they meet up. They have posted videos as they danced together and also shared conversations. In 2023, Anupam had also said that if Vanshika wanted to be an actor, he would launch her in films.

About Satish Kaushik

Satish died following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam broke the news of his death on social media platforms. Satish was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

Satish was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Udta Punjab. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. Fans saw him last, posthumously, in Kangana Ranaut's recent film Emergency.

Anupam's films

Anupam was last seen in Emergency, which depicted the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He recently announced his next yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this will mark Anupam's 544th film.

Anupam will also be part of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's new directorial Tumko Meri Kasam. It also features Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. As per Vikram, the film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.