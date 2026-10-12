New Delhi, "Gadi", a Marathi psychological thriller film, backed by Anurag Kashyap, is set to premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival .

Anurag Kashyap backed 'Gadi' to premiere at DIFF

The film features Raj Sane alongside Kishore Kadam, Shirish Kulkarni, Shabnam Nad, and Hadelin De Ponteves. It revolves around a grieving father in a small Konkan hamlet who is confronted with the realisation that he possesses no free will.

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The project is produced by Ranjan Singh, Kashyap, and Rajendra Pingal and serves as the feature debut of self-taught filmmaker Rohan Pingal, who wrote, directed, and shot the project, according to a press release.

The film has been shot across the Konkan region, Sangli, and coastal Maharashtra. It has music by Ankush Boradkar and Ameya Tanavade serves as an executive producer.

Pingal said the film asks more than it explains. It lives in silences, in what's left unsaid, and we wanted the audience to feel it rather than decode it," he said in a statement.

He also credited Kashyap for his support. Anurag and Ranjan sir from the very beginning...They never asked us to simplify it or make it easier. That belief gave us the freedom to make the film exactly as we felt it, and I'm grateful to have walked this path with them," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Kashyap said the film offers Pingal's fresh approach, which "challenges the filmmaking norms". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashyap said the film offers Pingal's fresh approach, which "challenges the filmmaking norms". {{/usCountry}}

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"I met Rohan at a post lab, where he showed me some of the visuals he had been creating for his film's pitch, and I was surprised that they created them all by themselves far away from where all the VFX studios were," he said.

He is also excited to know the reactions of the audience at the festival, which will start on October 29 and conclude on November 1.

"The film generates different kinds of responses. I am happy for the film, it is premiering at Dharamshala, and curious to have the reaction of the audience," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.