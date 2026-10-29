Anurag Kashyap made Gangs of Wasseypur sets feel like a playground, never flaunted authority: Short film Aakhiri Ride makers

Writer-director and VFX supervisors Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan began their journeys in the film industry with Anurag Kashyap. While Vijesh was part of the team behind Gangs of Wasseypur, Yashoda worked with the filmmaker on Raman Raghav 20. Their latest short film, Aakhiri Ride, is also presented by Anurag and Vasan Bala.

Aakhri Ride makers Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan spoke about starting their careers with Anurag Kashyap.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, the duo spoke about how Anurag's early influence shaped their understanding of cinema. They also discussed casting Panchayat actor Chandan Roy and featuring the voice of fellow Panchayat actor Faisal Malik in their short film, as well as how their observations during long cab rides across Mumbai inspired Aakhiri Ride.

How did you decide on casting Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Yashoda: While writing Scam Raju's (Faisal Malik) character, I could just hear Faizal Bhai's voice. We have a working relationship with him for many years now. When we approached him, he agreed, and he really loved the script as well.

Chandan's story is quite unique because when I first made my mom read the script, she recommended him, but I didn't believe that an actor from Panchayat-like big show will star in my short film. We had narrated it to a couple of actors, but we felt like something was missing, and also they were not from UP or Bihar. We wanted someone who looks very dedicated to his work and has a little bit of innocence. Later, our casting team also recommended Chandan, and as soon as he came into the meeting room, we were like, 'Wow, he is perfect'. He is so humble, intelligent, and technically very sound. He's also very dedicated; he would often be like, 'Can I say this line again?' He is very layered as a person, which was quite fun to explore during the process.

Did you guys have any haunting experience in a cab for this story to be born?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijesh: It was actually also our way to pay homage to Hindi 90s cinema tropes — a truthful hero whose sister is getting married, a 90s plot where the cop comes at the end, a villain who pops up. We wanted to do our own take on that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijesh: It was actually also our way to pay homage to Hindi 90s cinema tropes — a truthful hero whose sister is getting married, a 90s plot where the cop comes at the end, a villain who pops up. We wanted to do our own take on that. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vijesh/Yashoda: A lot of drivers come from UP and Bihar to work in metro cities. Yashoda and I often travel long distances across Mumbai by cab, and that's when we started noticing the drivers and hearing about their problems. So, the film is somewhat based on several real-life incidents.

I remember one particular driver who was in a state of panic, making multiple calls. We couldn't fully understand what he was saying because of the dialect, but he clearly needed to arrange money urgently. Yashoda and I spoke about the tragedy of that situation — both of us sitting comfortably in the back seat, being driven home by someone who might not even have a home to go to, someone who was struggling to make ends meet and suddenly had to arrange money for a payment. That became our starting point for figuring out how to tell this story.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You both started your careers with Anurag Kashyap. How has he shaped your understanding of cinema?

Yashoda: Personally, what I learned from him is that he encourages you to have your own voice. He has a strong creative vision, but he gives you the space to bring your own perspective. He is not selfish. He believes the industry needs to grow. If there are 20 good filmmakers, there will be 20 great films, more opportunities, and audiences will have better choices. We will spoil everyone. Making space for other artists is his philosophy, and I love it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijesh: I worked on an indie film, The Untitled Kartik Krishnan Project, and Anurag sir went to my director and told him that he wanted to work with the sound designer, which was me. When we met, he asked me if I wanted to work with him. When I told him I wasn't a professional sound designer, but I work on VFX, he simply asked me to stick around. The following week, auditions started for Gangs of Wasseypur, and they asked me what I wanted to do on the film. I just told them whatever you want me to do. This is what Anurag sir does. He can spot talent from a mile away and doesn't gatekeep. He is like my godfather. Yashoda and I owe our entire careers in the industry to him.

Gangs of Wasseypur remains an iconic piece of cinema. Take us behind the scenes of the film. How was it shooting that masterpiece?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yashoda: Vijesh actually played a role in Gangs of Wasseypur — he was one of the butchers.

Vijesh: Anurag sir was an absolute child about it; he was having so much fun. Every day, he would be talking to everybody, from spot boys to actors to technicians. There was no intense authority or pressure. We have been on a lot of sets, and sometimes there is this awkward silence on set, you can smell and taste the authority, but with Anurag sir it is like a playground. That spirit — love for cinema, love for the craft, collaborative energy — is in all his sets. Everything fell into place for that film. As a director, you can be a control freak, but he isn't. He literally wings it. He manufactures these accidents and waits for people to surprise him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aakhri Ride follows a tense, character-driven narrative centered on a Mumbai ride-share driver pushed to the ultimate edge over the course of one desperate, chilling night. It stars stars Chandan Roy and Aamir Dalvi, and features Faisal Malik in an interesting role. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala. It will release on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, which is curated by Anurag, on Halloween, October 31,