Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala back Panchayat actors Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik's short film Aakhri Ride, to release on Halloween

Anurag shared the reason behind backing this film. He said, “I have worked with Vijesh and Yashoda from GoW days and always believed they are excellent storytellers with a unique visual language. So when they finally decided to turn writer-directors, it was as an easy decision to back them. And now, I am quite excited to see the audience response to their first film - Aakhri Ride, when it releases on Halloween Day.”

The short film is written and directed by debutants Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy. It is bankrolled by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK and Kashyap. The film will release on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, which is curated by Kashyap.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala have come together to present short film Aakhri Ride, an atmospheric thriller set to premiere globally on Halloween, October 31. The short film brings together Panchayat actors Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik, along with Aamir Dalvi, who was part of Kashyap's Kennedy. The film features the three actors in pivotal roles.

‘It’s sharp, fun, quirky and with a beating heart’ Calling the short “quirky and with a beating heart,” Vasan Bala said, “Vijesh was the Wiz Kid we were introduced to by filmmaker Srinivas. We were always in awe of what he could do with his VFX skills but there there was always a sensitive and fun storyteller in him. When he and Yashoda went to make the film, we all rooted for them. I was beyond excited to watch their short film. It’s sharp, fun, quirky and with a beating heart. So coming on board was a nano second decision a no brainer.”

Detailing the real-life inspiration behind the film, writer-directors Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy added, “Aakhri Ride grew out of our long cab journeys home from meetings across Mumbai. We’d be sitting in the back seat, talking about work or sitting in silence, while the driver was often carrying a completely different world on his phone: family back home, money worries, things we may never fully know. We began to notice an invisible social divide: we were enjoying the comfort of being driven home, while he was trying to make ends meet. We shared a small space, but knew so little about each other’s lives.

“That distance stayed with us, and we wanted to explore it through horror and humour: the idea of a man so consumed by everyday troubles that he doesn’t notice what he’s picked up. We hope viewers laugh, get spooked, and maybe think a little about the person driving them home.”