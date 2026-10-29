Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi gets engaged to girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Italy

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is engaged to his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty. The content creator and YouTuber posted a vlog to document the proposal during their Italian vacation and also posted pictures on their Instagram account.

Ayushman Sethi and Samiksha Shetty shared pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the caption of their joint Instagram post, Samiksha wrote, “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did Ayushmaan Sethi propose?

{{^usCountry}} Ayushmaan shared a vlog on his YouTube channel, which began by him telling mom Archana, dad Parmeet, and his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi, that he is going to propose in Italy. They all were very excited and wished him all the luck, and the vlog then shifted to their vacation in Italy where Ayushmaan shared how he packed the ring and some flowers in his bag and looked for a beautiful spot to pop the question. He admitted on camera that he felt extremely nervous and his hands were even shaking as he set up the tripod to shoot it on camera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushmaan shared a vlog on his YouTube channel, which began by him telling mom Archana, dad Parmeet, and his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi, that he is going to propose in Italy. They all were very excited and wished him all the luck, and the vlog then shifted to their vacation in Italy where Ayushmaan shared how he packed the ring and some flowers in his bag and looked for a beautiful spot to pop the question. He admitted on camera that he felt extremely nervous and his hands were even shaking as he set up the tripod to shoot it on camera. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ayushmaan then went towards her, told her to turn around and went down on one knee. He then shared how Samiksha came into his life and changed it forever and he cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with her. He said, “Sam, you make the impossible possible. I always thought that happily ever afters were not for me and that I would never find someone I love that I would spend the rest of my life with.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Then you walked into my life. You walked into those doors at Bombay Dark and you changed my life forever. I never thought that I could love someone so, so much. I thought true love was supposed to be like instantly falling in love with you and knowing that you are the one and feeling all butterflies but this wasn’t that. This was better because the more I got to know you the more I fell in love with you,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samiksha got emotional and said yes as he brought out the ring and asked if she would marry him. The two then embraced each other and shared a few minutes in the same spot, admiring the beauty of the place.

About Ayushmaan Sethi

Ayushmaan is an aspiring actor. He has revealed in vlogs that he ranked among the top 100 students globally in his Class 12 exams and even received an offer from an Ivy League institution. However, he chose to turn it down to follow his passion for acting. Archana has also shared that her son has faced multiple rejections at auditions but continues to persevere. Speaking about his goals, Ayushmaan told Instant Bollywood, “I want to make my parents’ name more famous, and I want to make good movies and do good work. This is my goal.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Archana Puran Singh began her YouTube journey in 2024, sharing videos about family travels and food challenges. Her content quickly gained popularity, and later, Aaryamann also started his own vlogs, offering fans a peek into his life and work.