Arhaan Khan does not want to have kids, tells mom Malaika Arora ‘I'm not gonna get married’: Here's why

In a May 2026 interview with Times Entertainment, Malaika gushed warmly about her relationship with Arhaan Khan , sharing that he often offers her advice – thoughtful, grounded insights that genuinely make sense, rather than empty or frivolous suggestions. During the conversation, she was also asked to recall a moment with her son that had left her confused.

The 52-year-old actor has long shared a close and affectionate bond with her son, Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002 during her marriage to Arbaaz Khan. In a recent interview, she opened up about her views on love and relationships, and recalled a candid conversation with her son that left her both surprised and thoughtful.

Over the course of her decades-long career, Malaika Arora has remained firmly in the spotlight, with her relationships and personal life often subject to intense public scrutiny. Yet, she has navigated it all with resilience, emerging stronger and more self-assured – today helming a lifestyle brand, a yoga studio, a fashion label, and even a restaurant to her name.

She recalled, “He told me, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna get married, no? So please forget the fact that you’re gonna have grandkids.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Why would I want to bring kids into this world with the AQI at 500 and AQI at 1000? Why would I want to do that?’ He says, ‘It’s just not worth it.’ So we were just having this random conversation. He said that, and I was like, ‘Are you crazy? No, you’ve got to experience all of it.’ But I was like. ‘You know what, whatever you want, whatever you decide, just be happy.’”

Arhaan Khan’s advice to Malaika Arora In the interview, Malaika also admitted that her son Arhaan often gives better life advice than she does. She revealed that he frequently tells her things like, “mom you need to chill” and “you need to unwind.” Highlighting his laidback Gen Z attitude, she added that she sometimes asks him to tone down his “gyan”: “I don’t need your constant gyan, but he loves it.” She added, “But everything he says, and when he actually sits down and we have those conversations, he makes perfect sense.”

Recently, she recalled, Arhaan introduced her to a very Gen Z approach to living life – “lifemaxxing.” She said, “He sat me and (talked) about ‘lifemaxxing’, ‘funmaxxing’, ‘travelmaxxing’. So basically how you got to live to the the fullest. He says you got to do that.”