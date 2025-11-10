Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora share birthday posts for son Arhaan Khan; stepmom Sshura Khan wishes ‘big brother to Sipaara’

As Arhaan Khan clocked his 23rd birthday, his parents, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, shared social media posts to wish him. Arbaaz's wife and Arhaan's stepmom, Sshura Khan, also wished him. Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Sshura Khan posted special birthday posts for Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan wishes son Arhaan Khan on 23rd birthday

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz shared a carousel of photos featuring himself, his mother, Salman Khan, Arhaan, and Sshura. The pictures included one featuring Arhaan as a kid, reading a book, spending time outdoors, playing his guitar and attending Arbaaz's wedding. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy birthday, my Arhaan. Wish you the very best in life always. Love you the moistest."

Malaika Arora shares birthday post for son

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture of Arhaan sitting on a yacht, gazing out at the serene azure waters. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my baby boy @iamarhaankhan #ak23." Dressed in a vest and shorts, he sat enjoying the day.

Arhaan also received an adorable wish from his aunt, Amrita Arora. On Instagram, she posted a candid picture with Arhaan. In the image, the two slept on a couch. "May we always lay on each other for whatever comes our way...happy birthday, my twin. Budhii loves you insanely," she posted.

Stepmom Sshura Khan shares fun videos on Arhaan's birthday

Sshura shared a bunch of videos and pictures on Instagram. In a clip, Arhaan was seen playing the guitar as he sat on a couch. In another video, he did the Tauba Tauba hook step. Arhaan and Arbaaz were seen praying before their meal in another clip. He also cooked his meal in another video. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Big Brother to Sipaara @iamarhaankhan #bestesthuman."

About Arhaan's family

Sshura, a makeup artist, married Arbaaz in 2023. They welcomed their daughter Sipaara in October this year. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika. Arhaan is their son. He was born in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017.