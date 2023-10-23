News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 50th birthday

Arjun Kapoor has the sweetest wish for girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 50th birthday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023

Arjun Kapoor dropped an unseen picture with Malaika Arora on her 50th birthday. The duo have been dating for over 4 years now.

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor dropped a sweet picture on his Instagram account to wish her on the special day. Check out how she reacted in the comments. (Also read: Malaika Arora slays in white outfit on dinner date with Arjun Kapoor as couple puts breakup rumours to rest. Watch)

Arjun's Instagram post

"Happy Birthday Baby !!! (red heart emoticon) This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…" wrote Arjun in the caption accompanying the picture.

Arjun shared a lovely shot of the two of them dancing together. The actor had his right arm wrapped around her while Malaika held onto him and smiled. She looked stunning in a white lehenga.

Soon, Malaika reacted to Arjun's sweet post and commented, "Love u (red heart emoticon)"

Recently there were several reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika parted ways. Reports also claimed that Arjun was dating actor-social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who recently got divorced from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She had denied the same on Instagram recently. Adding fuel to the rumours, Malaika had also shared a few cryptic posts about ‘change’ and ‘support’ on her Instagram Stories.

Arjun and Malaika's relationship

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The couple made their relationship official, when Malaika shared a birthday post for Arjun in 2019. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Talking about Arjun, Malaika had told Brides Today in an interview in April this year, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most."

Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

