Malaika Arora talks about marrying again, taking relationship with Arjun Kapoor to next level: 'We are ready for it'

Television personality Malaika Arora has opened up about marrying for a second time saying that she is not cynical about it. In a new interview, Malaika said that she would love to take her relationship with Arjun Kapoor 'to the next level because I think we both are ready for it'. Praising Arjun, Malaika added that 'he is insanely wise for his age, very liberated and extremely caring'. (Also Read | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stun together on red carpet) Malaika Arora has talked about marrying again and taking her relationship with Arjun Kapoor to the ‘next level’.

Talking about their age difference Malaika added that ‘it has never been an issue between us’. Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor started dating a few years ago. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

Talking about Arjun, Malaika said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

Malaika, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, parted ways with him after several years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika was last seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. It marked her OTT debut and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. She recently featured in Guru Randhawa's new song Tera Ki Khayal.

