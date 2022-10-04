Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora visit London restaurant on romantic date: ‘Best food, best company’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often share pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. On Monday, the actor, who has been shooting for his upcoming untitled film in London, stepped out with Malaika. The couple went to a restaurant, and Arjun shared a photo of Malaika from their date. Earlier, Arjun also shared photos of their outings in London. Also read: Malaika Arora says she has a better equation with Arbaaz Khan after divorce

Malaika, who was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, joined Arjun in London. The actor shared a candid photo of the reality TV judge as she held the menu at London’s KOYN restaurant, which is owned by Samyukta Nair, Arjun and actor Sonam Kapoor’s friend. In the photo, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket, a wristwatch, and a statement ring. Her tattoo, which reads ‘Love…’ is also visible in the photo.

Sharing Malaika’s photo from their latest date on Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Great host Samyukta Nair. Amazing food KOYN London. Best company Malaika Arora.” Earlier, Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of some brick buildings in London; he also shared a view of a street located in Chelsea, London.

Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from London on Instagram Stories.

In a recent interview, Malaika had opened up about her relationship with Arjun, and called him ‘the best boyfriend.’ She said that the actor was her biggest cheerleader. "He is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun,” Malaika told Masala!

Arjun recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film The Lady Killer. The actor will be seen on screen with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in the romantic thriller. He is now shooting for his upcoming untitled romantic comedy, which features Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, in the UK. Malaika Arora will reportedly be seen in a new reality show, The Arora Sisters, along with her sister Amrita Arora.

