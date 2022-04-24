Arjun Kapoor shares fan's post featuring his old pics, calls himself 'the OG ladykiller'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a fan's post featuring his old pictures, as he started shooting for his new film The Lady Killer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun posted the picture collage which showed the actor from his pre-debut days. The photos showed Arjun with long hair and glasses dressed in different outfits. Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, "The OG ladykiller." (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor talks about gaining Arjun Kapoor, Anshula as siblings ‘at later stage in life’: 'Who else can say that')

The actor, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for The Lady Killer shoot, has also been giving fans glimpses from different locations. On Sunday, he shared a clip as he travelled to Koksar from Manali. Captured from a moving car, Arjun's view was of a clouded sky, and a road between mountains. He geotagged the location as Koksar.

Arjun posted the picture collage.

The actor is currently in Himachal Pradesh for The Lady Killer shoot.

Earlier, he had shared a photo from Manali with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar as they posed in the snow. The duo was seen smiling at each other in warm clothes.

Arjun had captioned the post, “Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) Lady And The LadyKiller @bhumipednekar.” He added the hashtags--Good Morning, The Lady Killer, Love, Hills, Manali. Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Love this!" Karan Boolani dropped fire and ice cube emojis.

Arjun and Bhumi will be seen together for the first time in The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The film went on floors recently in Manali.

News agency ANI quoted Arjun saying, "The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can't wait to work with them and get to know them better. I think we will have an amazing time in Manali and also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people."

Ajay Bahl will be directing this suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive woman as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment.

Apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun will be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey. Bhumi has Govinda Mera Naam, Raksha Bandhan, Bheed and Bhakshak in the pipeline.

