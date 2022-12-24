Arjun Kapoor calls Anil Kapoor 'anti-aging ka Badshah' on his 66th birthday, Neetu Kapoor sends love and hugs

Actor Anil Kapoor turned 66 on Saturday. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Maniesh Paul among others penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram. Anil's daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor shared a precious picture of father holding her son Vayu as she wished him on his special day. (Also read: Anil Kapoor beams with joy as he holds grandson Vayu in pic shared by Sonam Kapoor on his 66th birthday. See here)

Arjun shared a video featuring his uncle Anil's pictures. He posted a small clip of Anil running with beach in the backdrop. Arjun also shared Anil's pictures while cycling and giving stylish poses from his photoshoots. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Anti-aging ke Badshah @anilskapoor ko happy birthday! Chachu have a super super one! Love you lots (red heart emoji). He added Chokra Jawaan song to the post. His actor-girlfriend Malaika Arora commented, “Legend and just the coolest @anilkapoor happy birthday (party popper emojis).”

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a message on Twitter for Anil and wrote, “Finally you have crossed your teens Mr. Kapoor!! Happy happy birthday! Have a zhakasssss year ahead!” They have worked together on the films Chocolate (2005) and No Problem (2010).

Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre wished Anil on his birthday via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anil's co-actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with him from their movie Jugjugg Jeeyo and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite co star and friend @anilkapoor. Love and hugs (pink heart emojis).” Actors Shilpa Shetty shared a happy picture with Anil and wrote, “Here's to the curious case of ‘Anil Kapoor’ ji (two party popper emojis) Wishing you love, happiness, success, and all in abundance always (red heart and evil eye emojis)" and Sonali Bendre shared a beautiful picture with Anil as both of them sat on the sofa and laughed, she wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor (hug emoji). Hope you have a year filled with love and laughter.”

To mark the special day for Anil's 66th birthday, anchor-actor Maniesh Paul shared a selfie with him and wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor sir, I feel blessed to have shared the screen with you (three heart emojis). Thank you for al the teaching. Stay blessed and #jugjuggjeeyo sirrr.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a solo picture of Anil and wrote, "Here's wishing the ultimate G.O.A.T @anilskapoor sir a very happy birthday.

Bhumi Pednekar and Maniesh Paul wish Anil Kapoor on his special day via Instagram Stories.

Anil was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also had Neetu, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He is currently working on his upcoming film Animal. It stars Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Bobby Deol. Anil also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline.

