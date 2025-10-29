Arshad Warsi opens up on losing his parents young: ‘I still wish I had given my mother water'

Actor Arshad Warsi has opened up about one of the most painful memories of his life, losing both his parents as a teenager. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the Munna Bhai MBBS star revealed he was just 14 when his mother and father passed away within a short span, forcing him to grow up far too soon. Arshad Warsi talks about how he had to mature quickly after his parents' passing when he was just 14.

Arshad opens up about his parents

Recalling his mother’s final moments, Arshad shared that she was battling kidney failure and undergoing dialysis. Doctors had warned the family not to let her drink water, but the young Arshad found it heartbreaking to deny her plea.

“She kept asking for water, and I kept saying no. The night before she passed away, she called for me again. She passed away that night, and it killed me. There’s a part of me that says if I had given her water and she had passed away after that, I would have carried that guilt forever. But now, as an adult, I feel I should have given her the water. We often make decisions based on our guilt, not on what the person really wants,” Arshad reflected.

After losing both parents, Arshad’s life changed overnight. “We went from living in a big house to smaller ones. My father was struggling financially. When my parents passed away, I didn’t cry immediately. I was trying to be the man of the house, but weeks later, everything hit me together,” he said.

Arshad's latest work

Arshad's latest hit, Jolly LLB 3, paired him with Akshay Kumar in a courtroom drama that released in September 2025 and earned good reviews for its blend of humour and social themes.

On the streaming front, he stars in the crime thriller Bhagwat – Chapter One: Raakshas, alongside Jitendra Kumar, streaming on ZEE5. He was also seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Looking ahead, Arshad has joined the ensemble cast of Masti 4, which is looking for a November release and will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated action thriller King.