Arshad Warsi says Bollywood plays it safe with its films, praises Saiyaara for taking a chance: ‘No one expected that…’

Actor Arshad Warsi has opened up about how filmmakers in Bollywood often play it safe and tend to follow a pattern of successful movies. Speaking with India Today, he said that Saiyaara moved away from the usual movie genre and became a hit. He also reacted to a question on whether "Bollywood is losing out to other industries like the South." Arshad Warsi was recently seen in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas alongside Jitendra Kumar.

Arshad Warsi talks about Bollywood films

The actor said that if filmmakers had "great scripts", there would have been so many hits. Arshad shared, “Somewhere down the line, I feel we don’t take chances anymore. We just don’t. Especially in Hindi cinema, we try to play it as safe as possible. For example, now that superhero-style movies are working, every film seems to be following that pattern. Ever since RRR, it feels like every hero has become a superhero. Where are the real people?”

Arshad praises Saiyaara, Kantara

Arshad said that if a filmmaker has "the money and the facilities", they should "take a bit of a risk" and "try something different." Citing the example of Saiyaara, he added, "Saiyaara worked beautifully, despite releasing at a time when superhero-ish films were dominating. It was just a regular love story, but it worked because they took a chance. No one expected that. Two new actors, a simple love story — and yet, it connected.”

Arshad weighs in on Bollywood vs South film industries debate

When asked if Bollywood is losing out to South due to a lack of rooted storytelling, he added that a "movie works when it’s good" and that the "genre doesn’t matter." He cited the examples of Kantara and Saiyaara.

About Saiyaara, Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has already earned over ₹717.50 crore gross worldwide within two weeks of its theatrical release, the makers announced recently. A prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara, the Kannada movie released in theatres on October 2. Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹569.75 crore globally after over six weeks of its release.

Arshad was recently seen in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas alongside Jitendra Kumar. Directed by Akshay Shere, the film premiered on ZEE5 on October 17. He has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Johny Lever, among others.

Arshad also has the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal in the pipeline. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi are all returning for the movie, which is directed by Indra Kumar. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.