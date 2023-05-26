Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi says she won't change surname even after split. Here's why

Actor, singer, and ex-RJ, Piloo Vidyarthi is a lot more than just Bengali superstar Shakuntala Barua's daughter and actor Ashish Vidyarthi's ex wife. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, she shared her happiness after Ashish tied the knot with Rupali Barua in Kolkata. Unlike how people might expect Piloo, alias Rajoshi Barua, to react to the news of her ex-husband's second chance at love, she sees it beyond controversies. Piloo Vidyarthi talks about being friends with Ashish Vidyarthi.

It's a rare thing to find love again, at 60 when you might feel tired to give it a thought. Tell me about your bond with Ashish Vidyarthi now…

Piloo Vidyarthi: You are bang on, it's rare! People are tied to the stereotypes that one has to fight, abuse and create a scene to go through the process (of separation). Some just cannot take it when two people do it peacefully and beautifully. They just need something to talk about. Either of us has to be the defaulter, according to them.

But, we have a kid together. Hanth barale amake pabe, amra shob shomaye bondhu achi (I am his friend and just a call away). I know he is with me whenever I need him and vice versa.

Do you have anything to say about Rupali Barua?

Piloo Vidyarthi: For Rupali, I would again say it’s a rare thing to find someone. People are passing comments because they cannot accept generosity. I am quite a transparent person. My fans, followers and people who know me, are aware that I am the same person inside and out. I have not been tortured. Ashish met Rupali after our decision. He is not a bad person. He is a good guy. Can’t we expect a little kindness from people? Bless us please for our individual paths. We are friends and we will always be the same.

A few portals reported your cryptic posts on Instagram. Are you aware of it?

Piloo Vidyarthi: Yes, I saw those. I woke up in the morning and Arth told me about the reports. He is very humorous. I was like ‘I don't even understand these things on Instagram. I am becoming stupid. Why did I even do it?’ (laughs)

The thing is I don’t use my brain about these little things. I go by my heart. I deleted those posts later. I didn’t do it intentionally. I usually read these quotes and share them if I like them. But, I should have used my brain. A lot of my friends had told me before to not share these things. I am more of an emotion-driven person. I tend to forget these things.

Instagram is still showing you as Piloo Vidyarthi. Are you planning to change your surname?

Piloo Vidyarthi: At this moment, I am not thinking about anything at all. I will be the same person as I was. It’s all about time. If I have to do it, I will. These things are done when you have a point to prove. I have nothing to prove. Ami ei chilam, ami akhun ei hoye gechi (Look what I was and what I am now). What does a name have to do with it? It’s just a name. I will continue to be Piloo Vidyarthi.

Piloo Vidyarthi was last seen in A Wedding Story and Guilty Minds. She will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. She currently has her pipeline filled with some big-ticket films from banners like Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions and Nikkhil Advani.

