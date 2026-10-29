Ashoke Pandit slams Naseeruddin Shah for backing protesting Jamia students, says actor is exposing his frustration and needs to consult a psychiatrist

Producer Ashoke Pandit has slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his “dimagi naxal” remark after he came forward in support of students at Jamia Millia, who have been protesting for the restoration of their union.

Ashoke Pandit called Naseeruddin Shah a "compulsive abuser" who repeatedly displays frustration.

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As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Ashoke Pandit called Naseeruddin Shah a "compulsive abuser" who repeatedly displays frustration through his language and public conduct, claiming that these outbursts are damaging the actor's public image.

What Ashoke Pandit said

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"I'm not shocked, nor I'm surprised with Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since last few months, in a year in fact, he's been constantly misbehaving, has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him," said Ashoke Pandit.

"When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration. The more he vents out his frustration, he's getting exposed day by day, every day," added Ashoke Pandit.

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{{^usCountry}} The film producer alleges that Naseeruddin's behaviour stems from ideological differences, suggesting the actor seek psychiatric help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film producer alleges that Naseeruddin's behaviour stems from ideological differences, suggesting the actor seek psychiatric help. {{/usCountry}}

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"Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," said Ashoke Pandit.

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Ashoke's remarks came after Shah on Wednesday backed Jamia Millia Islamia students and accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". Last week, the 76-year-old actor had also come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students who have staged an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus.