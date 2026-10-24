Avantika Malik says Imran Khan initiated their separation, calls it the ‘death’ of the life she had imagined

Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were together for 18 years before their relationship came to an end. The former couple, who married in 2011, eventually decided to legally end their marriage in 2019. Recently, Avantika opened up about their separation in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, revealing that Imran was the one who first suggested that they spend some time apart. After six months of living separately, they mutually decided to get a divorce.

‘Separating was his idea, I would have never done it’

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan were married for 8 years.

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Speaking to Soha Ali Khan, Avantika was asked whose idea it was to separate, and she named Imran. She said, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision.”

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Avantika spoke about the early days of their separation and described them as deeply painful. Explaining how she felt at the time, she compared the experience to a death, as she had known Imran for 18 years and had been married to him for eight years.

“It is like death. It is a death of the way you perceived your life to be, or what you imagined your life would be, or how it would play out. It's the death of probably the most intimate relationship in your life,” she said.

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Avantika Malik spoke about her separation with Imran Khan.

{{^usCountry}} Later in the conversation, Avantika admitted that despite the disappointment over how their relationship ended, she was proud of what they had built together over the years. She said they had tried their best for 18 years to build a family and considered it a success, whatever form that family takes today. About Imran and Avantika's love story and separation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the conversation, Avantika admitted that despite the disappointment over how their relationship ended, she was proud of what they had built together over the years. She said they had tried their best for 18 years to build a family and considered it a success, whatever form that family takes today. About Imran and Avantika's love story and separation {{/usCountry}}

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Imran and Avantika began dating when they were teenagers. They got married in January 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Imaara. After years together, the couple separated in 2019 and eventually divorced. Imran Khan found love again and is curently dating actor and artist Lekha Washington. The two have made public appearances together, and were recently seen participating in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.

Imran Khan's latest work

Imran Khan returned to the screen with a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which released in theatres in January 2026 and later streamed on Netflix. He is now set to star in the romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada.