Brahmastra 2 is on! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has confirmed that the proposed sequel to his 2022 film is not shelved, adding that Part 2 will be ‘more Indian’ unlike the first part, which was influenced by western movies like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Ayan Mukerji admits Brahmastra had a rocky landing

Ayan Mukerji with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra. more less

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Ayan was in Goa attending a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with fellow filmmaker Basil Joseph. There, he spoke about Brahmastra's box-office fate and the ‘rocky’ landing it had. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra earned over ₹435 crore worldwide, but it was only a moderate success due to its reported ₹350-crore budget. The audience and critics' reactions to the film were also mixed.

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Talking about the film's reception, Ayan said at IFFI, “With Brahmastra, it was a slightly rockier landing. There were things that people liked about the film a lot, but there were certain things that they didn't like. I don't think the audience fails the film. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling.”

Brahmastra 2 will be more Indian

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{{^usCountry}} Ayan said he was influenced by Hollywood spectacle movies while making the first part but gradually moved towards Indian spirituality, which is why the title of the film was eventually changed from Dragon to Brahmastra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayan said he was influenced by Hollywood spectacle movies while making the first part but gradually moved towards Indian spirituality, which is why the title of the film was eventually changed from Dragon to Brahmastra. {{/usCountry}}

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“I hope that we can make Brahmastra 2 even more Indian. What happened with me when I specifically began with Brahmastra, I think for me there were certain Western influences in my mind when it began. Because there were stories from the West which I enjoyed, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings to give you an example,” he added.

About Brahmastra

Released in 2022, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva starred Ranbir, Alia, and Mouni Roy, along with Amitabh Bachchan in an extended cameo. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna also appeared in cameos. The film was the first instalment of a planned trilogy with Ranbir playing Shiva, an orphaned Mumbai DJ with pyrokinetic (fire) powers. It established the Astraverse, a planned cinematic universe for Brahmastra.

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The second part, titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, was originally meant to release in 2026, but no work has begun on it yet. There is no update on when the film will go on floors.

Asked why they didn't shoot all three parts simultaneously, Ayan Mukerji admitted that they did not have the budget to do so. “Each team of producers and director has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn't have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed part 1 to take that step,” he said.