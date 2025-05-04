Babil Khan deletes Instagram account after concerning video on Bollywood bullies goes viral

Fans are concerned for Babil Khan after he posted then deleted a tearful video about fake people in Bollywood. Now, it appears he has deleted his Instagram account as well. Babil Khan posted a video on early Sunday morning on Instagram but deleted it later.

Babil's account on Instagram is not available anymore and the following message appears on the URL:

What was in the videos?

Clips of Babil's video were posted on Reddit in the early hours of Sunday. Fans were concerned about the young actor's mental health and wondered what was making him so upset.

Fighting back tears, Babil spoke about the bullying he faced in the Hindi film industry. He even took names of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav among others. He said, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed.”

"Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..."

About Babil Khan

Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Babil has acted in movies like Qala and was recently seen in Logout.

On Irrfan's recent death anniversary, Babil shared a note. "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we'll laugh, just like we used to.I miss you," he shared.