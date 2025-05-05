Babil Khan slams Sai Rajesh criticising his statement on crying video, deletes comments later: 'I slit my wrist for him'

Babil Khan has reacted to filmmaker Sai Rajesh's post criticising him after the actor's post clarifying his crying videos. As per a Peeping Moon report, Babil was part of Sai's remake of his film Baby. On Sunday, Babil, late Irrfan Khan's son, posted videos on his Instagram Stories in which he lashed out at Bollywood and name-dropped several actors. Later, Babil Khan deleted his account only to return, saying that the videos were "extremely misinterpreted", claiming he was praising the actors and not criticising them. (Also Read | Raghav Juyal says him and Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed Babil Khan’s video: ‘There’s been a mix-up’) Babil Khan and Sai Rajesh had a war of words on Instagram.

What Sai Rajesh said about Babil Khan's video, apology

Following this, Sai shared a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories. Reddit shared a post with the details. Sai shared it as an Instagram post but later deleted it. It read, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

Sai Rajesh says he deserves an apology from Babil Khan

Sai said that he deserves an apology from Babil. He also wrote, “If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on."

Babil shared he put his soul into Sai's film

Taking to the comments section, Babil posted a bunch of comments. He wrote, “You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you. @satish_naidu1982 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed, for 500 days of my life."

Babil said that he put himself through suffering for the character in Sai's film. "Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him,” he added. Babil later deleted his comments and Sai, his post.

What was Babil's statement following his crying videos

After Babil's videos were shared widely on social media, his family and team on Sunday released a clarification statement. A part of it read, "Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon...That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema."

It added that Babil mentioned artists, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh, as "genuine admiration." On Sunday, Babil was seen breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, name-dropping the aforementioned actors, and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. Babil deleted his Instagram account for a while on Sunday, only to return later in the day.