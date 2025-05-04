Raghav Juyal reacts to Babil Khan's emotional video, reveals ‘he was going through anxiety attack’: He is very disturbed

Bollywood actor Babil Khan recently left many concerned after an emotional video of him, which he later deleted, surfaced on the internet. In the video, he expressed feelings of alienation within the industry and appeared to criticise actors such as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others. Among the names mentioned was Raghav Juyal, who has now responded in an interview with Subhash K Jha. Raghav revealed that he spoke to Babil's mother soon after the video began circulating online. Raghav Juyal reacts to Babil Khan's on-camera breakdown.

Raghav Juyal talked about Babil Khan's video

Reacting to Babil’s on-camera breakdown, Raghav shared that he had a conversation with his mother, Sutapa, and said, “I can’t understand why he spoke like this. If you’ve seen my Instagram posts, I’ve always been very supportive. He is obviously very disturbed. I spoke to his mother, Sutapa ma’am, and she said he was going through an anxiety attack. He is in Hyderabad. He was supposed to start shooting tomorrow. Now he is coming home. He needs to rest; he needs to understand that we are all here for him.”

Raghav further explained,“Siddhant Chaturvedi, whom Babil also named, called me and said there had been a mix-up. Babil meant to say that I and some others had been supportive, while some had been rude. It came out all mixed up. He should not have been allowed to speak. We are all with Babil. But the struggle is his own. He needs to come to terms with the ground reality. He has his father’s legacy to carry forward, but he should not be weighed down by it. Nor should he expect support or help from anyone.”

What Babil Khan said

In the now-deleted video, Babil was seen teary-eyed and said, “Bollywood is so f****d. Bollywood is so, so rude.” He continued: “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names.”

Soon after the video began making the rounds on social media, Babil’s mother shared a statement on Instagram, which read: “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.”

She further clarified that Babil’s mention of his peers was, in fact, his way of acknowledging their meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. She added that it came from a place of genuine admiration for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.