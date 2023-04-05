Bholaa box office day 6 collection: Ajay Devgn's film crosses 50 cr mark

The box office collection of Bholaa jumped another ₹4.80 crore on Tuesday, day six of its release. The film has so far minted ₹53.58 crore. The film hit theatres on Thursday (March 30). (Also Read | Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn brings some slick but mindless action in this 'dark' thriller) Ajay Devgn in a still from Bholaa.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday… Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should’ve been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz. #BoxOffice."

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bholaa is so fast-paced that one actually needs time to sink in an action sequence unfold onscreen before the next one comes up. Here, an engaging screenplay by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Ankush Singh, Sandeep Kewlani and Shriidhar Dubey does the trick. The action scenes one after the other don't look like disjointed pieces of a puzzle but cleverly placed to keep up the excitement high."

It added, "Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also written the original, is strong with an intriguing plot, but if you haven't seen Kaithi, then Bholaa ends up looking like a cat-and-mouse-chase between this truck being driven on endless roads across the state, and criminals lurking every few kilometres only to be evaded by Bholaa's might.”

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

In Bholaa, Ajay features as a newly freed prisoner and Tabu as an IPS officer. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022.

