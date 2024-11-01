Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 first review out: Kartik Aaryan 'does his best'; Vidya Balan ‘effortless’ but OG spark missing

The first reactions and reviews are in for Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Also starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the film brings back ghost-hunter Rooh Baba, now on a new mission. The film released on Friday, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. (Also read: Singham Again first review out: Salman Khan's cameo 'gets all the whistles', Rohit Shetty has created ‘magic’) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review: Kartik Aaryan is back as Rooh Baba with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

First reactions

HT's Abhimanyu Mathur found the first half promising but not as good as the earlier movies. “Interval thoughts: #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has a few chuckles here, a few scares there; but I am waiting for that vintage BB magic, so far. #KartikAaryan is doing his best, and #VidyaBalan is so effortless, but the #HouseofTheDragon plot doesn't help,” he wrote.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave a glowing review. “#OneWordReview… #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan wowsome. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review.” Kartik reposted his tweet on IG and added folded hands emojis, grateful for his positive reaction to the movie.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by combining horror and comedy.

The excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the recent release of the 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' soundtrack.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, showcases an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Arriving on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.