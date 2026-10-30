Mumbai, Producer Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and filmmaker Sandeep Singh for "The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", a two-part historical epic that is scheduled to begin production in early 2027.

Bhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty collaborate on two-part Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic

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Bhushan's banner T-Series has come on board as a producer for the project, which will be directed by Singh, with Shetty attached as co-producer, the studio said in a statement.

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The film will chronicle the life and legacy of the Maratha ruler, focusing on his military campaigns, leadership and vision of Swarajya.

The announcement brings together Kumar, known for backing several successful Hindi film productions through T-Series, and Shetty, who gained wider national recognition with the Kannada film "Kantara" .

As part of the announcement, Kumar presented Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking the beginning of their collaboration.

The two-part saga will explore key battles, victories, sacrifices and lesser-known episodes from the life of the 17th-century ruler. The makers are planning an ensemble cast and an international creative team for the project.

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{{^usCountry}} "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that Singh's narration of the story convinced him to take up the project, while Shetty's screen presence and ability to portray larger-than-life characters would bring the historical figure to the screen.

Pre-production is currently underway, with filming scheduled to commence in early 2027.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, the film is a joint production of T-Series Films and Legend Studios.

Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers, while Shiv Chanana, Kabiir Sadanand and Shetty are co-producers. The screenplay is written by Rishi Virmani and Singh.

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