Boney Kapoor shares throwback picture of father Surinder Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, 'My father's first film'

On Saturday, producer Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture from the mahurat of his father Surinder Kapoor's first film, Jabse Tumhe Dekha Hai, which released in 1963.

In the black and white throwback picture, Surinder can be seen smiling as Raj Kapoor looks away from the camera while holding shoulders of two kids. Raj's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Surinder's wife Nirmal Kapoor can be spotted in the picture as well. Boney captioned the photo: “My first step in a film studio for the mahurat of my father’s 1st film.”

Surinder was Raj's father Prithviraj Kapoor's first cousin. Surinder started his career as a secretary to actor Geeta Bali. Later, he became a film producer.

The photo is from the sets of Jabse Tumhen Dekha Hai. Actors Pradeep Kumar and Geeta Bali played the lead role in the film.

Surinder later started producing his own films such as Shehzada, Ponga Pandit, Pukar, No Entry, Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai and many more.

Surinder tied the knot with Nirmal in 1955 and together they have three sons, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Boney made his career in Bollywood as a producer while his younger brothers Anil and Sanjay made their career in acting. In September 2011, Surinder died of cardiac arrest.

Last December, Anil also shared a throwback picture of Surinder on Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white photo, Anil wrote, “I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy.”

Further elaborating on how Surinder brought up his children, Anil added, “Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives."