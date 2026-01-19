Border 2 advance booking outpaces even Dhurandhar, War 2 overseas; Sunny Deol film eyes huge start

Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol’s return to the battlefield in Border 2 seems to be heading towards a triumph already. The war drama opened its advance bookings in India on Monday and overseas on Sunday evening. And the film is already picking up pace, racking up over 2k ticket sales per hour online and outpacing several recent big releases overseas. Border 2 features Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 overseas advance booking updates The advance booking for Border 2 opened in the United States, Australia, Germany, and select theatres in Canada on Sunday. After midnight, Indian theatres also opened advance bookings for the film. According to Pinkvilla, in Australia, advance bookings for Border 2 are even faster than those for Dhurandhar and War 2, two recent big releases. Trade sources inform that the US and Germany are witnessing similar traction. In Canada, the country’s largest cinema chain, Cineplex, has yet to open bookings for Border 2, so the real picture will only be clear after that. In the coming days, more territories across the world will open the ticket windows for Border 2.

Border 2 domestic advance booking updates In India, advance booking for Border 2 has been open for onlya few hours, but it is already picking up pace. As of Monday noon, the film was already selling 2k tickets per hour on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. There are still four days to go before the film’s release, and more screens across India will open in time, leading to a faster sales pace. If the initial trends are any indication, Border 2 is set for a massive opening both in India and abroad.