Border 2 first look: Angry Sunny Deol fires bazooka at enemies in fierce soldier avatar; film's release date changed

The first poster of the action war film Border 2 was unveiled on Friday as India celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol shared a post featuring himself. The post also confirmed that the release date of the film has been changed. Border 2 first poster: Sunny Deol featurs as a soldier.

First poster of Border 2

In the poster, an angry Sunny Deol held a bazooka as he aimed it at the enemies. He was seen in a soldier uniform as he shouted. The poster also showed several soldiers holding the National Flag. This seems inspired by a picture clicked after the 1999 Kargil War in which soldiers posed with the tricolour. The background showed an ongoing gunfight.

When will Border 2 release

The film will release in theatres on January 22, gearing up for an extended Republic Day weekend. Earlier, it was scheduled to release a day later, on January 23. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar (We will fight for India, once again) (fore emoji)! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026." The film's team also added background music to the poster.

Fans get goosebumps after seeing Border 2 poster

Reacting to it, a fan said, "Goosebumps. This will be epic." A person wrote, "This looks so good. Can't wait for it." A comment read, "Sunny Deol at its best. He looks superb. Poster is amazing." An Instagram user said, "Awaiting Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's look in the film. Salute to Sunny Deol." Another fan commented, "Another blockbuster in the making."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble also led by Sunny, and also featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta. The film is a sequel to Dutta's 1997 hit, Border, with Sunny likely reprising his role from the first part.

Border (1997) was written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). It featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee. Border was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, earning ₹66 crore at the box office.