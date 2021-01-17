Case filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for slapping a person
A man has filed a police complaint against filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing him after his car hit Manjrekar's vehicle here in Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway following which police registered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar, the official from Yavat police station said.
The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that his vehicle hit Manjrekar's car from behind after the filmmaker applied sudden brakes, he said.
Manjrekar then stepped out of his car and both of them had an argument, following which the filmmaker allegedly slapped and abused Satpute, the official said.
The man later filed a police complaint against Manjrekar. The police registered a non-cognisable offence under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections, the official said.
The national award winning filmmaker has directed critically-acclaimed Hindi films like Vaastav and Astitva, and a number of Marathi movies.
Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics: Sara-Ibrahim step out for dinner, Farhan-Zoya meet dad on his birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A big digital boost for small films: How festival favourite films are hit on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel seen stationed outside Saif's home amid Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saqib Ayub: Talent never goes unnoticed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: Star or newcomer, your work displayed side-by-side on OTT homepage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for slapping a person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa turns 19, actor says 'you are everything to me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium will remain special, it reminds me of Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sai Sreenivas on Bollywood debut: Was getting offers, nothing excited me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On MGR's birth anniversary, Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali: I will be in Goa with my entire family for my birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox