CBFC issues new advisory for filmmakers: No incomplete movies allowed, titles subject to change, release dates not considered

The Central Board of Film Certification released a new advisory dated October 26, 2026, for filmmakers seeking certification. Signed by Rajendra Singh, chief executive officer of the CBFC, the new advisory makes it clear that incomplete works will not be encouraged, titles are subject to change, and announced release dates will not be taken into consideration.

The CBFC will no longer encourage incomplete films and encourages filmmakers to plan their submissions in advance.

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This comes after 18 new members were announced to constitute the board, for the first time since 2017. Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Ricky Kej, and Supriya Yarlagadda are among its members.

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(Full list of the 18 members of the newly formed CBFC: Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, others)

CBFC urges filmmakers to submit final version of film

In the advisory, the CBFC mentions that films submitted for certification must be in their final form, including final graphics, background score and music, accessibility features, and more. Applications with incomplete prints, placeholder graphics, and missing elements will be treated as non-compliant. Such applications will be delayed or rejected. The date on which the application is approved as complete will be regarded as the date of receipt of the application.

Announced title not to be treated as final

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{{^usCountry}} Irrespective of the title used during promotions and submitted in the application, the CBFC advisory states that it shall not be considered final. The title is also liable to scrutiny, review and modification by the examining or revising committee. This is per guidelines issued under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (as amended from time to time) and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irrespective of the title used during promotions and submitted in the application, the CBFC advisory states that it shall not be considered final. The title is also liable to scrutiny, review and modification by the examining or revising committee. This is per guidelines issued under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (as amended from time to time) and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Release date not taken into consideration

The same holds true for any announced release date. The advisory states that the announced release date will not be taken into account while processing films. The certification will follow due process, procedure and timelines under the extant Act and Rules. Filmmakers have been reminded that examination, review and certification by the examining and revising committee fall under this due process. The CBFC will not be liable for any self-imposed release schedules, says the advisory.

Filmmakers have been asked to submit applications well in advance of any intended release date to give the CBFC proper time to examine the film and issue directions for any changes.

Filmmakers and their tussle with the CBFC

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s delayed certification is one of the highly-publicised incidents of a tussle between filmmakers and the CBFC, with the filmmaker even taking the board to court but receiving no relief. Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, formerly titled Punjab ‘95 was never cleared for release and was quietly dropped on Zee5. It was taken down within hours. The CBFC issued new guidelines in September,