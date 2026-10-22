CBFC says Sunny Deol’s Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak not submitted for certification after IMA seeks review over portrayal of doctors

Sunny Deol's upcoming release has courted trouble before release. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has clarified that Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak has not been submitted for certification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said.

What were the objections?

Sunny Deol in a still from the teaser of the film.

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The clarification comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the film’s promotional content and its alleged portrayal of the medical profession.

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In its letter to the minister, the IMA objected to the “generalisation of corruption within healthcare” and the “depiction of violence against medical professionals”. It warned that such portrayals could have consequences for the safety of healthcare workers and the doctor-patient relationship.

“We wish to express our serious concern regarding the portrayal of the medical profession in the film ‘SURYAA Ant Se Aarambh Tak’. Its promotional content raises concerns about the generalisation of corruption within healthcare, the depiction of violence against medical professionals, and the potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers,” a part of the letter read.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMA said the film’s promotional content could create the impression that corruption and unethical practices are widespread across the medical fraternity. While acknowledging that individual cases of professional misconduct must be investigated and punished, the association maintained that the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMA said the film’s promotional content could create the impression that corruption and unethical practices are widespread across the medical fraternity. While acknowledging that individual cases of professional misconduct must be investigated and punished, the association maintained that the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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The association also raised concerns about scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff and other hospital personnel, particularly when such acts appear to be presented as heroic or justified. According to the IMA, such portrayals risk normalising violence against healthcare professionals and could further endanger medical personnel who already face safety challenges in hospitals.

“Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives. Doctors and healthcare personnel already face serious safety challenges in hospitals. Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services,” it added.

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The IMA emphasised that it does not support corruption, unethical medical practices or professional misconduct, stating that any wrongdoing should be addressed through appropriate legal and disciplinary action.

The association urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to conduct an impartial review of the film’s content and its portrayal of the medical profession. It also sought appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers to address what it described as the generalisation of alleged misconduct and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers.

Additionally, the IMA requested that the government consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law.

About the film

Opening against the backdrop of a deeply personal loss, the teaser establishes a man carrying the scars of his past before pulling him into a disturbing chain of events connected to the medical system. What initially appears to be personal soon begins to reveal something far bigger, as Suryaa starts questioning what others have accepted and uncovers a shocking truth buried beneath a seemingly legitimate system, as per the makers.

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Besides Sunny Deol in the lead role, ‘Suryaa’ also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari.

It is scheduled to be released on November 20.