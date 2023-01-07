Chhatriwali trailer: Rakul Preet Singh takes charge of giving sex education. Watch

Rakul Preet Singh is ready with her first release of the year, Chhatriwali. The actor, who does multiple films every other, is now headlining a film in which she takes it upon herself to educate the younger generation about safe sex. The newly-launched trailer shows Rakul as a straightforward girl, who doesn't believe in mincing her words and becomes a teacher to educate school-going children about safe sex and reproduction. Also read: Rakul Preet on notion that South cinema has 'killed' Bollywood

In the trailer, Sumeet Vyas asks Rakul about why would anyone use protection during sex? She finds a dear one undergoing abortion due to unprotected sex, and school textbooks having male and female reproduction as optional subjects. She challenges school authorities to not teach sex education as an optional subject, and starts conducting sessions to answer to sex-related queries. She also gathers housewives and enlightens them about protected sex.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the slice-of-life drama is set in Haryana and features Rakul as Sanya. Rakul was last seen in Doctor G in which she played a gynaecologist.

Talking about the film, Rakul said, “Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes and now with the trailer out, I hope that our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit. In today's patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya who holds the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms, and barriers."

Chhatriwali aims to drive home the message about the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex, she added. "I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection. India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner," Rakul said.

Sumeet Vyas, who stars opposite Rakul in the film, said the film shatters the wall of awkward silence around sex in the Indian society. "Today’s generation is curious about the word 'sex', 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of ‘hush-hush’ around such topics. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and delivered it with great sensitivity," he added.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Chhatriwali will release on ZEE5 on January 20. It also stars Satish Shah, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Prachee Shah Paandya, Rakesh Bedi and Riva Arora.

(With PTI inputs)

