Chinmayi Sripaada says people praising Nana Patekar after his death should acknowledge he was a molester: ‘It was not a one-time behaviour’

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, after which singer Sona Mohapatra backed her. Now singer Chinmayi Sripaada has also lent her support.

Sona Mohapatra highlights comments made by AD

Chinmayi Sripaada has called out people praising Nana Patekar after his death and ignoring the allegations against him.

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Singer Sona Mohapatra took to X and shared screenshots from a post where an assistant director detailed being a witness to the sexual misconduct on set when Nana Patekar was present. It was not Horn Ok Please, but in two other films. “No one could say anything at that time because it was cleverly done hidden behind the garb of acting in a scene (just like it was done during a dance shoot on Horn Ok Please)… Years later I was approached by a CINTAA member who had asked me if it had happened and I said yes. The actress had finally found the courage to speak up,” read a part of the comment.

The commented ended with the sentence, “Sexual predatory behaviour is covered up all the time. It has always happened, still happens, and unfortunately it will never stop.” Sona posted this comment and wrote in the caption, “An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood.”

What Chinmayi said

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{{^usCountry}} Chinmayi reposted it on her X account and wrote, “Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one-time behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmayi reposted it on her X account and wrote, “Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one-time behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

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After news broke of Nana’s death, Tanushree posted videos of her boarding a flight to Lucknow for an event. She added, "Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.

About the case

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Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, the claim became public. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.