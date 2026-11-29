A case has been registered against comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for allegedly making obscene remarks and performing objectionable acts during a comedy show at Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Sunday.

FIR registered against Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam was at Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara district. more less

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The FIR was registered at Waghodia police station under Section 296 (Punishment for obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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A video showing the purported obscene act went viral on social media, triggering strong criticism.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on November 25 during a comedy show titled 'Lavari', organised by the private university on its campus in Limda village of Waghodia taluka. The event was held between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm and was attended by students and others.

The complainant, Mahendrapratap Singh, the university's security head, alleged that Bam made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who was also present at the event.

What the FIR stated

The FIR further alleged that Bam performed an obscene act involving a water bottle, mimicking urination in front of the audience and other actors present there.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant stated that the university had granted permission for the event with clear instructions to maintain the dignity and discipline of the educational institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant stated that the university had granted permission for the event with clear instructions to maintain the dignity and discipline of the educational institution. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the university authorities were neither informed about nor had consented to the alleged remarks and acts, the FIR stated.

The complaint was lodged on Sunday.

"We have registered an FIR against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and started further investigation," said Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal.