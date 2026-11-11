New Delhi, Actor Hema Malini said she went in with the "least expectations" for "Ramayana" but was surprised by the fabulous presentation of the film, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, among others, and called it a "unique experience for the Indian audience".

Completely unique experience for Indian audience: Hema Malini on 'Ramayana'

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Malini shared a picture of the film's poster on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, and she narrated her experience and also praised the special effects of the film.

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"Watched the latest version of 'Ramayan the Movie'. As it was an epic, I went in with least expectations, as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind-blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation. Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists," she said.

The film features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It released on November 5 and has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced under Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

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{{^usCountry}} "I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded. In fact, the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded. In fact, the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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It is the first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient epic "Ramayana".

The story follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara round off the cast of the film.

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