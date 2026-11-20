In a previous podcast episode, Cyrus Broacha called Farah Khan's cook, Dileep, a ‘fraud’ and even admitted that he did not like him. However, over a month after the episode was released, Cyrus has now welcomed both Farah and Dileep to his home as part of the filmmaker's YouTube vlog.

Cyrus reacts to his comments about Dileep

Farah Khan visited Cyrus Broacha's home as part of her YouTube vlog.

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Farah released the vlog on Friday, showing her and Dileep arriving at Cyrus' home. Before entering Cyrus' home, Farah declares, “I will show him. Cyrus, you said you don't like Dileep. Only I can say that; nobody else can.” Cyrus then welcomes both Farah and Dileep to his home. He hugs Farah, then touches Dileep's feet before hugging him too. He then hugs Dileep and asks him how he is doing.

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Farah reveals that Dileep was ‘heartbroken’ after hearing Cyrus' comments, which is why he even cooked mutton for him and brought it along. Trying to defend himself, Cyrus jokingly says, “This happened because of AI. I didn't say anything,” before winking at the camera.

Later, Cyrus explains his earlier comments about Dileep. He says that during his podcast, his guest, comedian Shantanu Anam, kept praising Dileep, which eventually bored him and prompted him to make those remarks.

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What did Cyrus Broacha say about Dileep?

{{^usCountry}} Cyrus was joined by comedian, actor and improviser Shantanu on his YouTube talk show, Cyrus Says. During their conversation, Cyrus called Dileep irritating and said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyrus was joined by comedian, actor and improviser Shantanu on his YouTube talk show, Cyrus Says. During their conversation, Cyrus called Dileep irritating and said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shantanu, however, came to Dileep's defence, saying, “You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dileep. Dileep is lovable and sweet.”

In an earlier vlog with Farah, Dileep had spoken about his struggles and revealed that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300. He also shared that his starting salary at Farah's house was ₹20,000. Farah has said that although he initially earned ₹20,000, his salary has increased significantly over time, particularly following the success of her YouTube channel. She also mentioned that Dilip receives additional pay for their YouTube vlogs.