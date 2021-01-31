Daisy Shah breaks down on stage during an event

Before debuting as an actor in Jai Ho (2014), actor Daisy Shah was a dancer. She trained under choreographer Shabina Khan and was her assistant for years. Recently, when Shah graced an event, she spoke about her journey with Khan.

“Many don’t know that Daisy was a dancer with Shabina during her initial days and Shabina had discovered Daisy’s talent with regards to dancing. Daisy later went on to be Shabina’s assistant and at the event, she revealed that there were many times when she was scolded by Shabina and that’s the reason she has become something today. Daisy is very close to Shabina and graced the event for Shabina and got emotional while talking about her,” says the actor.

Sharing insights on her rapport with Khan, Shah says, “Shabina and I go back a long way. Today if I know anything about dance, even a bit of it, it is because of Shabina. Bosses are different leagues, real guru or assistants are the ones who train you the hard way and Shabina was the one when I was a dancer. Shabina and my story are similar. She is the strongest pillar of her family and so am I and I guess that is the way that we have connected. There are a lot of talents in the industry but sometimes you need a helping hand and that hand was Shabina’s when she came into my life.”