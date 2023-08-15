Daisy Shah reveals being part of a camp impacted her career: Filmmakers hesitated to cast me

Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho (2014), but soon after, she was called one film wonder following the failure of most of films at the box office. At a time where actors complain that not being a part of Bollywood camps hamper their career, Shah has a different story to tell. “Camps do exist and I also belong to one of the camps. I was put into that category and people in the industry told me that you are part of it,” she tells us how that resulted in her losing a lot of projects. Daisy Shah is popularly known for her role in Jai Ho.

“Mere saath ye bahut baar hua hai when filmmakers, much later, told me that, ‘We wanted to cast you for a project but could not, because we thought that you are part of a certain camp and hence we do not have the budget to afford your fees’. I was surprised because I might have done the project had the story intrigued me,” laments the actor, who has been a part of films such as Hate Story 3 (2015), Race 3 (2018).

The 38-year-old adds that besides the biases around camps, she also didn’t really get the right scripts and that impacted her initially. “That really affected me. There were days when I would be so upset, I did not want to get out of my house, or meet anyone,” reveals Shah, adding that things changed for better and she is now in a much better place though there is a lot she has to achieve going forward.

“I’m not entirely satisfied [with my career trajectory] because I haven’t even started. I’m still waiting for my due. I don’t know what the right time is, but it’ll come to me when the right time comes. I’m working on myself and that’s all I can do,” says Shah, and continues, “Having said that, I can say I’ve understood what life is. There are certain things that are meant to be, while others are not. Back then, I had the question about not getting everything, and I didn’t get the answers. But I’ve evolved now. I’m not seeking that answer anymore. I’d rather be content with what I’m doing than complain about what hasn’t happened.”

Despite all the odds, Shah is grateful for whatever opportunities came her way. “This industry has given me a lot. I had never thought that I would be Salman Khan heroine. I have two 100-crores films in my kitty, which many actors till date don’t have. So I am looking at the brighter side,” she says.

The actor acknowledges that she may not have the things that other contemporaries have right now, and adds, “But, I can’t be comparing my life and achievements with others. I only have to look where I’m coming from. Bade se bade insaan ko kisi na kisi ki cheez ki kami hogi life mein. But it’s okay if you don’t have certain things.

