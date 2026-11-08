Daler Mehndi thanks fans for their support during Uttarakhand event controversy, says brother Mika Singh showed up like a force to reckon with

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him on stage during a cultural evening and questioned his conduct, alleging that he was intoxicated. Mika Singh had called on Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal to apologise. After weeks since the incident, Daler has finally broken his silence on this controversy and released a statement on his Instagram account.

Daler's note

Daler Mehndi has spoken out on the entire row that erupted last month over his live performance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He wrote, "Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me I don’t think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Daler did not miss a special mention for his brother and singer Mika Singh, and wrote, “My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with.” He thanked his family and all other members of the entertainment industry for showing support.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Daler said that he felt fortunate to have felt so much love for him in this lifetime and that he will never forget the kindness. He concluded his note by extending his wishes for Diwali. About the Daler Mehndi row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daler said that he felt fortunate to have felt so much love for him in this lifetime and that he will never forget the kindness. He concluded his note by extending his wishes for Diwali. About the Daler Mehndi row {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Singer Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Sunday night. He was interrupted mid-performance and reprimanded on stage by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. The minister criticised the singer's conduct and said, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?”, hinting that the singer was intoxicated. The clip subsequently circulated widely on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, while speaking to ANI, Subodh explained why he had reprimanded Daler publicly. He said, “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

Following the incident, Daler's brother and fellow singer Mika Singh, along with several other celebrities, criticised the minister for disrespecting the singer. Mika also said that Daler was unwell during the performance.