David Dhawan recalls Rishi Kapoor refusing his film, says actor would 'rag everyone, even his own son’

Late legendary star Rishi Kapoor was known for his candour and unabashed opinions. The actor had often pulled up the media, his own son Ranbir Kapoor, and even filmmakers in front of the camera. Recently, filmmaker David Dhawan recalled the time the Bobby actor initially refused to work with him because he was a new director at the time. David Dhawan spoke about Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor refused to star in David Dhawan’s film During an interaction with his son Varun Dhawan ahead of the release of their film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David recalled how he began his journey in Hindi cinema as an editor before gradually moving into direction. He shared that after directing a few films, producer Nitin Manmohan approached him to direct Bol Radha Bol, which starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead role.

While David instantly agreed to direct the film, convincing Rishi Kapoor turned out to be slightly difficult. The veteran actor was unsure about working with a relatively new director at the time, despite liking the script.

Recalling the incident, he told Varun, "Producer Nitin Mohan was my friend, and I was editing his film. This was also the time when I was directing Shola Aur Shabnam. Nitin saw seven reels of that film, and he told me that I will direct his film. He started a film with Rishi Kapoor and signed him. Rishi Kapoor, however, told him 'Yeh kisko Le Aaye, I will not do this, but Rishi Kapoor like the script, so Nitin told him that 'whether you do this film or not, David is going to direct'. The film’s name is Bol Radha Bol."

Rishi Kapoor ragged everyone Despite the rocky beginning, Rishi Kapoor and David Dhawan eventually developed a strong bond and went on to collaborate on several successful films together. David fondly recalled how Rishi had a habit of teasing and ragging people around him, including his own son.

He said, "After that, I became Rishi Kapoor‘s favourite. But he is like that, he was the guy who rags people, he ragged his son also."

For the unversed, the actor-director duo later worked together in films like Chashme Baddoor, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Yaraana and Eena Meena Deeka.