Deepika Padukone drops surprise bikini pic on Instagram, check out how Ranveer Singh reacted

Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of her toned body in a black and white abstract printed bikini with a sarong. The actor seemed candidly posing as someone clicked her photo. She wrote in the caption: "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…"

Ranveer's comment

Many took to the comments and reacted to Deepika's post. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar commented with fire emoticons. Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu too praised her. But it was Ranveer Singh's comment that took the cake. Reacting to the post, Ranveer wrote, "A warning would’ve been nice."

Many fans of the actor also commented on the actor's post. A fan said, "Miss mam ate and left no crumbs!" Another said, "Nobody was ready for this (fire emoticons)" A comment read, "Too hot to handle." Another fan said, "Wow hotness!"

Ranveer posts video with Deepika

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani together after she missed the movie screening. She reacted to the film, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, and gave her verdict. Ranveer took to his Instagram on Sunday and posted a video of him and Deepika dancing to What Jhumka, the popular dance number from the Karan Johar film. After both danced to What Jhumka, Ranveer got Deepika to mimic his character of Rocky from the film. The video ended with Deepika laughing and telling Ranveer, “Only you can do this.” Ranveer wrote in the caption accompanying the video, “She LLLLLLLOVED it! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

Upcoming projects

Deepika will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Deepika didn't take part in the event as she is a member of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) which is now on strike. The film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter. This is her second film with thePathan director and her first opposite Hrithik Roshan. It will release on January 25 next year.

Recently, Deepika's look from Atlee's Jawan was also unveiled. The Jawan Prevue showed two different avatars of Shah Rukh Khan who reportedly plays the father and the son. It is slated to release in September this year.

